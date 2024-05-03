Signaturefd LLC Invests $39,000 in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 1,983.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49,845 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 24.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 64,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 546.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 52,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is a positive change from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

