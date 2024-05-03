Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires Shares of 2,188 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,141,000 after buying an additional 794,784 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,465,000 after buying an additional 605,210 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 8,861.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 449,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after buying an additional 444,829 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,295,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,953,000 after buying an additional 368,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.87. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $86.26.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.15.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

