Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires Shares of 415 Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Linde by 42.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.00.

Linde Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of LIN opened at $419.62 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $350.60 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The firm has a market cap of $202.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

