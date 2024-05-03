Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys Shares of 3,591 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

