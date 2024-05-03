Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $119,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 309.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Cummins were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,476 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,821,000 after buying an additional 69,830 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,599,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,430,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 28.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,710,000 after buying an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Trading Down 1.3 %

CMI stock opened at $280.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.19. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $304.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.70.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

