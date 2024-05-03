Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $185,000 in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 112,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

