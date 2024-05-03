Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases New Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 124,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 396,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DNP opened at $8.70 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.