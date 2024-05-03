Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 65,788 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,727 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 65,788 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Transocean were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Transocean by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,730 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 570,199 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

