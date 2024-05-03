Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $126,000 Position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.15% of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLSP opened at $23.25 on Friday. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $178.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.17.

About Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives.

