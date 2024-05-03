Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 69.8% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 722,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 101,945 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FVAL opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $764.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.94. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $44.96 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

