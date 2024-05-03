Silver Spike Investment (SSIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. Silver Spike Investment had a net margin of 61.51% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, analysts expect Silver Spike Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Silver Spike Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SSIC stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. Silver Spike Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Silver Spike Investment Announces Dividend

About Silver Spike Investment

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Silver Spike Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.47%.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

