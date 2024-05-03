Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 19.5% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 309.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,340,000 after buying an additional 364,910 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,784 shares of company stock valued at $770,924. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $178.22 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

