Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $120.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

