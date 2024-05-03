Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect Soho House & Co Inc. to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Soho House & Co Inc. has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $290.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.05 million. On average, analysts expect Soho House & Co Inc. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of SHCO opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.75. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

