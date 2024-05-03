Soto Matthew G. De Acquires 9,615 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,607.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,984.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MPB opened at $20.99 on Friday. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MPB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.