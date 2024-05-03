Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stake Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Southern Copper by 277.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $113.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $121.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.