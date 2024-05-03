Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,278,509 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 430,086 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Southwestern Energy worth $21,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,352,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709,483 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 11,994.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,803,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,760 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,735,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,257,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWN. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

