SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Increased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $37.42.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

