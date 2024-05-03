SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $128.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.10. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $131.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

