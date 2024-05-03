Spirit AeroSystems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 41,212 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 504% compared to the average volume of 6,824 put options.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spirit AeroSystems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,387 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,748,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPR opened at $33.04 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53, a PEG ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.46) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.