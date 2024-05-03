St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.79) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.07% from the company’s current price.

STJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.28) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 850 ($10.68) to GBX 750 ($9.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 793 ($9.96) to GBX 637 ($8.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 646.75 ($8.12).

St. James’s Place Price Performance

Insider Activity at St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 434.60 ($5.46) on Wednesday. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 393.60 ($4.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.05). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 458.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 587.45. The firm has a market cap of £2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21,730.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Mark FitzPatrick bought 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of £1,970.72 ($2,475.47). 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

