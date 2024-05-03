Stanislav(Stan) Kolenc Buys 3,527,043 Shares of Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE) Stock

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE – Get Free Report) insider Stanislav(Stan) Kolenc acquired 3,527,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$282,163.44 ($185,633.84).

Stanislav(Stan) Kolenc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Stanislav(Stan) Kolenc acquired 1,100,000 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$83,600.00 ($55,000.00).

Locality Planning Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Locality Planning Energy

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited provides electricity and utility services to residential and commercial customers throughout the Australian National Electricity Market. The company is based in Maroochydore, Australia.

