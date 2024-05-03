State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 4,415 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 167,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 75.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 409,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 12.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53.

Burford Capital Increases Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 56.17% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from Burford Capital’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.38%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.