State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,347 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of State Street worth $20,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in State Street by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 31,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 543,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,100,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

Shares of STT opened at $73.17 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

