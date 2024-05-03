Stephen G. Waldis Sells 2,736 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $17,647.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance
SNCR opened at $6.45 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.71). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.99% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Synchronoss Technologies
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.