Stephen G. Waldis Sells 2,736 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $17,647.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

SNCR opened at $6.45 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.71). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.99% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

About Synchronoss Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,403,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 854,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

