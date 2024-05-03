Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $425.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

WING has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.11.

WING stock opened at $381.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.89. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $396.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

