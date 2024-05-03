Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Stake Reduced by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 45.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after acquiring an additional 263,046 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 347.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 616,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,265,000 after purchasing an additional 478,331 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 549,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,368,000 after buying an additional 32,597 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after buying an additional 110,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $439,113.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 40,713 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $4,549,270.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,765,281.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $439,113.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,798.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,172 shares of company stock worth $22,019,320. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

STRL stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $116.36.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Stories

