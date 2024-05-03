Stifel Nicolaus Lowers 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $53.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 101.60% from the company’s previous close.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $130,725.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,275,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $86,424.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $130,725.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,275,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $592,806. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

