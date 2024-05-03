Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 38,269 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical volume of 28,462 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPEV. Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPeng Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

