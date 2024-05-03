Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Cut to $890.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $960.00 to $890.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMCI. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $762.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $952.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $114.32 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,252 shares of company stock worth $29,950,223. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,136,000 after buying an additional 194,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,520,000 after purchasing an additional 44,678 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,751,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

