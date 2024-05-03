Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 23.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,396 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,604,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,427,000 after buying an additional 305,216 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 204.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 194,658 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,979,000 after acquiring an additional 47,935 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGRY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $25.00 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.75.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $202,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,702,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $35,628.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,120.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $202,762.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,702,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,831 shares of company stock worth $482,609. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

