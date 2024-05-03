Sylvamo (SLVM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sylvamo to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sylvamo Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $65.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.43.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $699,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,566,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,664. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

