TD Cowen Increases Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $375.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.92% from the company’s previous close.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZBRA. Barclays assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $312.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.08 and a 200-day moving average of $257.47. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $322.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,082,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,400,000 after purchasing an additional 77,086 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,191,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 92,055 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after purchasing an additional 522,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 992,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.