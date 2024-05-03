TD Cowen Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $38.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,110,000 after buying an additional 812,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,021,000 after acquiring an additional 565,193 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,369,000 after acquiring an additional 282,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 249,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,302,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

