TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,794,000 after buying an additional 154,496 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,521,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,537,000 after buying an additional 145,605 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $529,798,000 after buying an additional 51,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $461,872,000 after purchasing an additional 390,723 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,006,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $371,384,000 after purchasing an additional 110,510 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.4 %

TEL stock opened at $140.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

