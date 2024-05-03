TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.31% of TEGNA worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in TEGNA by 94.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA by 925.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in TEGNA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGNA shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,667,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.50. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

