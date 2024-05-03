Telos (TLS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect Telos to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Telos has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Telos had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Telos to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. Telos has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $257.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Telos from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

