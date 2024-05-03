Telsey Advisory Group Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $215.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.07.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $184.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $103.28 and a 12-month high of $189.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average of $159.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 22,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,549 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.