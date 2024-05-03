Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Tenable worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 36.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,668,000 after acquiring an additional 810,831 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 114.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 537,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,251,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,857,000 after acquiring an additional 285,678 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter worth $12,559,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 15.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,278,000 after purchasing an additional 245,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $45.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -66.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $569,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,444 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,401.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,382 shares of company stock worth $15,021,615. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TENB. Scotiabank began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

