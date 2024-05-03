The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $139.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.08. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 305.36% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 248.71%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

