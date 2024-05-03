The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $26.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of TXG opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,367,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $86,424.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $49,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,367,020.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $592,806. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,780,000 after buying an additional 1,338,248 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 319,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 231,697 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

