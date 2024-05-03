The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $800.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $937.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $954.38.

SMCI opened at $762.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $952.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 4.69. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $114.32 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,252 shares of company stock worth $29,950,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

