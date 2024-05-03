The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 487.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after buying an additional 1,210,837 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,258,000 after purchasing an additional 999,315 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12,722.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 334,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 331,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,501,000 after purchasing an additional 157,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,503,000 after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.68.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

