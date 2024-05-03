The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of Wendy’s worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,096,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,353,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Shares of WEN opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.04%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

