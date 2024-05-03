Total Energy Services (TOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect Total Energy Services to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.54). Total Energy Services had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of C$213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.00 million.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.99. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$7.36 and a twelve month high of C$10.85. The firm has a market cap of C$380.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen purchased 8,780 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,361.00. Insiders have bought a total of 10,130 shares of company stock worth $101,689 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

