Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.26) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

TXP stock opened at GBX 38.75 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.53. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £90.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

