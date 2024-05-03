Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 28,185 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,339 call options.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 16.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA YINN opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $46.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 3,594.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $14,460,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 499,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 361,600 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.