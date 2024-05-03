Traders Purchase Large Volume of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEBGet Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 143,092 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 29% compared to the average volume of 110,864 call options.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $30.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $32.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,095,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,080,000 after buying an additional 2,767,540 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 401.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,986,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,320 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,022,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,215,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,511,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,821 shares during the last quarter.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

