TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Position Reduced by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 34,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

