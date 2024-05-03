Truist Financial Corp Acquires 945 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 115.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Gartner by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,197,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock opened at $419.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.43 and a 1-year high of $486.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $463.16 and its 200 day moving average is $439.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 147.74% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

